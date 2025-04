Maren Morris' second children's book, Beatrix Butterfly Wings It for Once, is out now. It was written with her best friend, Karina Argow.

Michael Ray will kick off a string of intimate acoustic shows May 29 at Carol's Pub in Chicago.

Carly Pearce was just given the Seton Honor from Nashville's Saint Thomas Hospital for her advocacy for women's heart health.

