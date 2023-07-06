Nashville notes: Jordan Davis' mystery merch + Ashley Cooke's new songs

By Jeremy Chua

Jordan Davis is giving away a mystery hat or T-shirt if you spend over $50 at his merch store. Check out his announcement on Twitter and shop Jordan's merch at store.jordandavisofficial.com.

Ashley Cooke has shared that she's dropping two new songs on Friday, July 7: "your place" and "enough to leave." The tracks preview her forthcoming debut album, shot in the dark, due out July 21.

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate Bill Anderson as the longest-serving Opry member on Saturday, July 22. Bill, Vince GillJamey JohnsonJeannie SeelyRicky Skaggs and more are slated to perform.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!