Nashville notes: ERNEST's Texas show + Hailey Whitter praises Beyoncé

By Jeremy Chua

ERNEST is headed to Texas April 19 to play music from his upcoming album, Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets are available now at axs.com. Nashville, Tennessee arrives April 12, and is available for preorder and presave now.

Hailey Whitters is the latest country artist to praise Beyoncé and her new album, Cowboy Carter. "idc how country you are the new Beyoncé record slaps im a sucker for lyrics and im hangin on to every word here," Hailey shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jason Aldean's giving you a chance to meet him virtually. You can enter to win by joining Jason's Aldean Army fan club now at jasonaldean.com/join.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!