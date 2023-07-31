Nashville notes: Jameson Rodgers' tour + Larry Fleet's new songs

By Jeremy Chua

Jameson Rodgers has announced his new Whiskey Train Tour. The trek is named after his song "Whiskey Train," dropping September 1. More details can be found on Jameson's Instagram.

Larry Fleet is previewing his forthcoming album, Earned It, with four new tracks: "Ain't Mad At Jesus," "Much To Talk About," "Lucky Dog" and the title track. All four songs are out now wherever you listen to music.

Mitchell Tenpenny had dropped "Bigger Mistakes." The uptempo tune was written by Mitchell, Chris DeStefanoJosh Kear and Michael Whitworth.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

