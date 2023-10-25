Nashville notes: Reba's new achievement + Brothers Osborne's "Goodbye's Kickin' In"

Reba McEntire's latest lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, is officially a New York Times bestseller. It also topped the The Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestseller lists.

Brothers Osborne recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform "Goodbye's Kickin' In." The track is off their latest self-titled album. In case you missed their performance, watch it now on YouTube.

Corey Kent has rolled out his limited edition fall merch drop. Preorders are open now until November 3. You can grab yours now at Corey's merch store.

