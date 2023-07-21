Nashville notes: Ashley Cooke's debut album + Lori McKenna's '1988'

By Jeremy Chua

Ashley Cooke's long-awaited debut album, shot in the dark, is out now. The 24-track project also includes the Nate Smith-assisted "see you around."

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Lori McKenna has released her new album, 1988. The compelling and autobiographical 10-song record is available wherever you enjoy music.

Up-and-comer Tiera Kennedy's fresh track, "Jesus, My Mama, My Therapist," is out now. Of the song, Tiera says, "We all have that one group of people we can confide in when times get rough and for me, it's Jesus, my mama and my therapist."

