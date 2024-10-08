Nashville notes: Carly on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' + Sara Evans' "Blue Christmas"

Carly Pearce is performing her latest single, "Truck on Fire," on Jimmy Kimmel Live! You can catch it Tuesday at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.



Sara Evans has dropped two new holiday songs: "Children Go" and her cover of Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas." You can hear them now wherever you get music.



Hunter Hayes is releasing a new version of "Still Fallin" titled "Still Fallin (Lost & Found)" on Oct. 18. It'll preview his forthcoming Lost & Found EP. You can presave "Still Fallin (Lost & Found)" to hear it as soon as it arrives. The original version of "Still Fallin" can be found on Hunter's 2014 album, Storyline.

