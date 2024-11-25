Nashville Notes: Scotty McCreery's surprise + Rodney Atkins' 'True South'

Scotty McCreery has a surprise up his sleeve and it's coming on Tuesday. Scotty took to social platform X on Monday to tease, "I've got a surprise dropping tomorrow [eyes emoji] text my community number (323) 313-0316 with #thanksgiving to get a sneak peek."



Rodney Atkins is taking you to the "True South" with his anthemic track. Rodney shares in a release, "'True South' isn't about where you live—it's a way of living. It's the rural heart you can find in a big city or small town across the USA, rooted in friends, family, and the good Lord. An anthem about the way I was raised and how I'm raising my kids."



Riley Green will play NRA Country's Great American Outdoor Show on Feb. 8 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. John Morgan, whose song "Friends Like That" with Jason Aldean is in the top 20 of the country charts, will open the concert. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET at greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.

