Nashville notes: Carly's hummingbird guitar + Maren's new EP

By Jeremy Chua

In celebration of her new album, hummingbird, Carly Pearce has teamed with Epiphone for a custom hummingbird guitar, and she's giving fans a chance to win it. To participate and for more information, head to the contest's page.

Payton Smith is set to drop his new track, "She's Goin' to Town," on Friday. Hear a snippet on Payton's Instagram and presave the song to hear it as soon as it drops.

Maren Morris has announced her new EP, Intermission, dropping Aug. 2. The project will contain five tracks, including "Cut!" with Julia Michaels, arriving Friday. Intermission is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!