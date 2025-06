Tickets for CMA Fest 2026 go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m., with early access available online now.

You can go behind the scenes of the making of "Trailblazer" with Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson in a new YouTube video.

Hunter Hayes' new video for "Around the Sun" premieres Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.