Nashville notes: Drake Milligan on 'AGT: Fantasy League' + Zach Top's "Sounds Like the Radio"

Drake Milligan performed his new song, "Don't Leave Me Loving You," on AGT: Fantasy League. The track is the first preview of Drake's forthcoming EP, Jukebox Songs, dropping February 16.

Up-and-comer and Leo33 flagship artist Zach Top is now at country radio with his debut single, "Sounds Like the Radio." The track's the lead single from Zach's upcoming debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, which is slated to arrive April 5.

Chris Lane has shared an acoustic performance video of his new single, "Find Another Bar." You can watch it now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.