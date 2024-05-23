Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson + Conner Smith's merch, Tim McGraw's "One Bad Habit"

Hang tight y'all, Lainey Wilson's dropped new merch. Among the newly added items are a Country's Cool Again poster, Tough As Nails crewneck and a Wildflowers T-shirt. Shop the collection now at Lainey's merch store.



Tim McGraw is giving a behind-the-scenes look at his latest single, "One Bad Habit," and sharing how it reminds him of his relationship with Faith Hill. Check it out now via the Vevo Footnotes video on YouTube.



Conner Smith's not playing "Roulette on the Heart" when he says he's having a 20 percent off storewide Memorial Day sale. Grab your Creek Will Rise T-Shirt, I Hate Alabama crewneck, camo Nashville hat and more at Conner's merch store.

