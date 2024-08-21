Nashville notes: Priscilla Block's "Good on You" + Mason Ramsey's "Come Pick Me Up"

By Jeremy Chua

Priscilla Block has shared that she'll drop an acoustic version of "Good on You" on Friday. The original track is off Priscilla's latest EP, PB2, out now.

Mason Ramsey will release his new song, "Come Pick Me Up," on Friday and it's available for presave now. While you wait, check out a snippet of it on Mason's Instagram.

Kenny Chesney's announced on social platform X that the music video for his new single, "Just to Say We Did," arrives Thursday at 10 a.m. CT.  You can set a reminder to watch it ahead of its premiere on YouTube.

Midland has added a second date to their Get Lucky Tour stop in Austin, Texas. The shows are slated for back-to-back nights on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 at ACL Live at Moody Theater. You can grab tickets now at axs.com.

