Nashville notes: Hillary Scott on 'Today' + Wyatt Flores hits pause

By Jeremy Chua

Lady A's Hillary Scott appeared on NBC's Today to perform "Beautiful Messes." You can find the song on Hillary Scott & The Scott Family's 2016 album, Love Remains.

Fast-rising newcomer Wyatt Flores has canceled several upcoming shows and is taking a break from touring to prioritize his mental health. "Since November, I've been struggling with the feeling of feeling nothing. At the end of the day, I'm human and no one is built to run this hard without taking care of themselves while feeling this much adrenaline," he shared. You can read Wyatt's statement in full on Instagram.

Adam Doleac is set to drop a new song, "Moving Target," on March 1, and it's available for presave now.

