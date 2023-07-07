Nashville notes: Dylan Marlowe's EP + Jo Dee Messina's "Just To Be Loved"

Dylan Marlowe has released his debut EP, Dirt Road When I Die. Out now via Sony Music Nashville, the eight-track set was entirely co-written by Dylan and includes the searing heartbreak number "Record High."

Jo Dee Messina's new song, "Just To Be Loved," is out. The uplifting tune was written by Jo Dee alongside Jess Cates, Jordan Mohilowski and Tim Nichols.

Frank Ray's BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records debut self-titled album has arrived. The 15-song project includes its lead single, "Country'd Look Good On You."

