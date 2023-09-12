Nashville notes: Travis Tritt's 2024 tour + Nancy Jones' 'Playin' Possum'

By Jeremy Chua

Travis Tritt is hitting the road next year for his Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic Tour 2024. The trek will feature Travis performing his hits and songs in a stripped-down and intimate fashion. It kicks off March 1 in Nashville and will wrap March 22 in Mobile, Alabama. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit travistritt.com.

To celebrate the late George Jones' birthday, his wife, Nancy Jones, has released a new book titled Playin' Possum: My Memories of George Jones. The book chronicles Nancy's relationship with George, his career highs and lows and more. Grab a copy now at nancyjonesbooks.com.

Drake White has announced his new EP, The Bridge. Arriving October 6, the seven-track set includes the inspiring "Ladder To The Sky" and soulful "Spirit," both out now. The Bridge is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!