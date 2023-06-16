Nashville notes: Carter Faith's "Smoke Too Soon" + Josh Turner's Father's Day sale

Carter Faith melds neo-traditional country with modern pop sensibilities in her spirited new song, "Smoke Too Soon." Penned by Carter, Lauren Hungate, Caroline Watkins and Tofer Brown, the track previews her upcoming debut album.



Josh Turner is having a Father's Day sale in his merch store, with select items at a 20 percent discount. Shop now at Josh's merch store.

Jo Dee Messina is set to release her new single, "Just To Be Loved," on July 7. Presave the song now and hear a snippet on Jo Dee's Instagram.

The full season of 1883 will air weekly on Paramount Network, with a simulcast on CMT starting Sunday, June 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Actors include country music's Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as well as Isabel May and Sam Elliot.

