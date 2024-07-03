Nashville notes: Blake and Gwen's wedding anniversary + Darius on 'GMA3'

By Jeremy Chua

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday. You can check out Blake's shout-out to Gwen on social platform X.

Country music's Kane Brown, Chris Young and Keith Urban are set to perform on CNN's The Fourth in America. Other artists on the bill include Bebe Rexha, The Killers, The Goo Goo Dolls, T-Pain, Ben Platt and Boys Like Girls. The show airs Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

Darius Rucker will perform on ABC's GMA3 on Friday. His current single with Jennifer Nettles, "Never Been Over," is making its way up the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!