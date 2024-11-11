Nashville Notes: Kelsea Ballerini's London show + Craig Morgan's Veterans Day message

Kelsea Ballerini is returning to London on Dec. 7 for a one-night-only show. "hopping a plane to london!!! i can't wait to scream sing with you next month," she shared on Instagram. Tickets go on sale Friday at 5 a.m. ET at kelseaballerini.com.



To celebrate Singles Day (11/11), Urban Outfitters has released an exclusive 7-inch single LP of Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and "My Fault" featuring Noah Cyrus. You can order your copy now at urbanoutfitters.com.



"Almost Home" singer and U.S. Army veteran Craig Morgan took to Instagram to share a reflective Veterans Day post, featuring two photos from his Army days and one of him on the Grand Ole Opry stage in his uniform. "#VeteransDay is a special day to remember the men and women who have so bravely served our country. We have the freedoms that we do because we have people who are willing to make extreme sacrifices, and sometimes even the ultimate sacrifice," Craig wrote. "It's an honor to be a part of the @usarmyreserve and work alongside my fellow soldiers. Thank you to all who serve today and every day."

