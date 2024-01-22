Nashville notes: Billy Currington + Kameron Marlowe's tours + Brittney Spencer's 'My Stupid Life'

Billy Currington is hitting the road this spring with Kip Moore and openers Larry Fleet and Redferrin. The tour will kick off April 26 in Atlanta, Georgia, and wrap in New York on June 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time at Billy's website.

Kameron Marlowe has announced the Strangers Tour. Named after his upcoming duet with Ella Langley, the trek begins April 4 in Nacogdoches, Texas, before concluding May 23 in Fort Myers, Florida. Tickets go on sale January 26 at 10 a.m. CT on Kameron's website. While you wait, you can presave Kameron and Ella's "Strangers" ahead of its January 26 release.

Brittney Spencer released her debut album, My Stupid Life. The 13-track project includes the previously released "Bigger Than the Song." "thanks for waiting, for fumbling through lyrics at shows to try and keep up with songs you hadn't been able to learn prior to, for encouraging and supporting me every step of the way. can't wait to shout-sing along to all 13 of these tracks with y'all on the road," Brittney writes on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.