Nashville notes: Drake Milligan's 'Jukebox Songs' + BRELAND's "Heartbreak & Alcohol"

By Jeremy Chua

Drake Milligan's new EP, Jukebox Songs, has arrived. The twangy four-track set features "What I Couldn't Forget" and "Jukebox Songs and Barstool Beers," as well as the previously released "Don't Leave Me Loving You" and "I Got A Problem." "I'm so excited for everyone to hear Jukebox Songs, this project was a labor of love and brought out a new creative side of me," says Drake.

BRELAND's melding country and hip-hop in his new track, "Heartbreak & Alcohol." "It's been a long journey for me blending Country music with other genres, but one thing I always wanted to do is sample something from the Hip-Hop world," BRELAND shares. "Lil WayneDrake and Future absolutely nailed it the first time with 'Love Me,' and I'm hoping people appreciate the Country spin I've put on it with 'Heartbreak and Alcohol.'"

Josh Ross has announced his Complicated EP with a new song, "Matching Tattoos." "Finally! I'm stoked to announce a body of work that showcases lyrically who I am as a person, and me sonically as a creative. Like a lot of country fans, I listen to all types of music. I am drawn to different sounds and production depending on what the emotion of the song calls for, and I think that comes across in this EP," Josh says of his project, which drops March 29.

