Nashville notes: Hailey returns to Iowa + Midland's Cigar

By Jeremy Chua

Iowa native Hailey Whitters is returning to her home state on Nov. 22 for her last show of the year. It'll take place at Swisher's DanceMor Ballroom and presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT. You can find more information on Hailey's announcement post on social platform X.

Midland has rolled out their Midland "Palomino Longneck" Cigar. "There are few things these days that drop you into the moment like enjoying a cigar alone or with friends. We're proud to launch this cigar with our pals @kngmakerscigars," the band shares on X. For more information, visit kingmakerscigars.com/midland.

Kassi Ashton is sharing the story behind "Angels Smoke Cigarettes," the sixth track on her debut album, Made From The Dirt, which dropped Friday. You can hear more about the song from Kassi in a video shared on X.

