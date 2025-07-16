Nashville notes: Zac Brown hangs with the Kelces + Whisperin' Bill's Opry legacy

Bill Anderson celebrated 64 years on the Grand Ole Opry during a performance Tuesday. That makes him the longest-serving Opry member in history.

Zac Brown discusses his new album, Love & Fear, and his upcoming Sphere Las Vegas shows on the latest installment of the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce.

The music video for Sacha and Restless Road's collaboration, "Shooting Star," is out now. They'll perform the song live Sept. 13 at the Canadian Country Music Awards.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.