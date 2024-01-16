Nashville notes: The War And Treaty's 'Friends' tribute + LeAnn Rimes' health update

Country music's The War And Treaty teamed with Charlie Puth to perform "See You Again" and the Friends theme song during the in memoriam event segment of Monday night's 75th Emmy Awards. You can watch a snippet on Variety's X, formerly known as Twitter.

LeAnn Rimes took to Instagram recently to open up about her health struggles, including undergoing surgery to remove precancerous cells. "I've always been open about my health challenges and this time around is no different," LeAnn wrote.

Chapel Hart returned to the America's Got Talent stage to perform on AGT: Fantasy League. The trio, who was mentored by Simon Cowell, performed their original song, "American Pride." You can check out their full performance now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.