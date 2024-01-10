Nashville notes: TV performances from Parmalee + Mitchell Tenpenny

By Jeremy Chua

Parmalee's new single, "Gonna Love You," recently made its television performance debut on ABC's Good Morning America. If you missed it, you can watch it now on YouTube. The group also performed "Girl In Mine" on GMA3; a preview of it is up on Parmalee's Instagram.

Mitchell Tenpenny will be performing on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 10. Don't forget to tune in.

Lee Brice has announced Rebecca Lynn Howard will open for him on his upcoming Me & My Guitar Tour. Other previously announced openers include Lee's brother, Lewis Brice, as well as Christian artist Blessing Offor. For tickets, head to leebrice.com.

