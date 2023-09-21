Nashville notes: Toby Keith's '100% Songwriter' + Matt Schuster joins Warner Music Nashville

Toby Keith is set to release a new album titled 100% Songwriter. Due out November 3, the 13-track collection — which features various hits solely penned by Toby — is available for preorder now.

Warner Music Nashville has added emerging country singer/songwriter Matt Schuster to its roster. The Charleston, Illinois, native's major label debut song, "Tell Me Tennessee," drops Friday, September 22, and is available for presave now.

Up-and-comer Delaney Ramsdell has dropped a new song titled "Any Good Wife." The slow-burning ballad was penned by Delaney and Autumn Buysse.

Riley Green is kicking off duck season with brand new merch bundles, which include a T-shirt, hat, duck call and more. Check it out at Riley's merch store.

