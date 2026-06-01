Nashville notes: Steve Wariner's visual art + Carly Pearce's Ole Red gig

Sony Music Nashville will take over Gibson Garage Nashville on Thursday, with Corey Kent, Zach John King, Kameron Marlowe, Tigirlily God and Karley Scott Collins among the artists scheduled to perform. The free shows take place at 209 10th Avenue South and are set for Wednesday and Friday as well.

The exhibit, The Flip Side: Paintings by Steve Wariner, will be on display at Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center in Hendersonville, Tennessee, from June 21-July 26. It features 60 works by the "Holes in the Floor of Heaven" hitmaker that span 30+ years.

Carly Pearce is set to take the stage Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT at Spotify House at Ole Red Nashville.

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