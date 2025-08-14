Nashville notes: 'Sesame Street' comes to the Opry + Connie Smith's milestone

Country Music Hall of Famer Connie Smith will celebrate her 60th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry Aug. 20, with performances by her husband, Marty Stuart, plus Vince Gill, Chris Janson and more. Connie and the late Jean Shepard are the only female artists in history to mark the milestone.

Sesame Street stars Elmo and Abby Cadabby are set to make their Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday as part of the institution's 100th birthday celebration.

Luke Bryan's 2015 album, Kill the Lights, will be available on special-edition light blue vinyl Nov. 14 to mark the milestone record's 10th anniversary.

