Nashville notes: Sam Hunt's Boots in the Park + Emmylou's Woofstock

Sam Hunt will headline Boots in the Park in Norco, California, on June 28. Lee Brice, Ian Munsick and Hailey Whitters are set to take the stage, as well.

Emmylou Harris will play Nashville's City Winery on March 31 with Larkin Poe for a show dubbed Woofstock at the Winery. The concert benefits the Country Music Hall of Famer's two favorite animal charities, Bonaparte's Retreat and Crossroads Campus.

Brady Seals, formerly of Little Texas, will host A Nashville Night for Hadley April 10 at Third & Lindsey. Ricky Skaggs, Rodney Crowell, Ty Herndon and more have signed on for the benefit to help 20-month-old Hadley Phillips, who has a rare bone disorder.

