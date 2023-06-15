Nashville notes: Ryan Griffin's big news + Kip Moore's "One Heartbeat"

By Jeremy Chua

Ryan Griffin has unveiled the title and cover art of his new EP, Phases. The forthcoming set will include several previously released tracks, including his latest single, "Heart to Break," as well as two unreleased songs. Phases is available for presave now.

Kip Moore's dropped a live performance video of "One Heartbeat" with Jillian Jacqueline. The clip was recorded during their recent tour stop in Newcastle.

Miranda Lambert shared a clip of her and Leon Bridges performing their duet, "If You Were Mine," on the keys. Watch it on Twitter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!