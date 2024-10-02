Nashville notes: Ryan Griffin's new tune + Jamey Johnson inks a record deal

By Jeremy Chua

Kenny Chesney is celebrating the 13th birthday of his dog, Poncho. "Happy 13th Birthday to my best friend Poncho. He loved the stage and feeling the energy of the crowd this summer at Soldier Field in Chicago," Kenny posted on social platform X, alongside photos of Poncho eating a doggie cake and joining him onstage.

"Salt, Lime & Tequila" singer Ryan Griffin will release a new song, "Just Like You Said," on Friday and you can presave it now. An acoustic preview clip of it is also up on Ryan's Instagram.

"In Color" hitmaker and Grand Ole Opry member Jamey Johnson has signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville via his label, Big Gassed Records. "The reason I signed with Warner Music Nashville is [Co-Chair & Co-President] Cris Lacy," shares Jamey. "She is one of my longest-term friends I've had in the music business. We started our careers around the same time. She has been a friend to me and has only ever tried to help." Jamey's new song, "Someday When I'm Old," arrives Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!