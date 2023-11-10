Nashville notes: New songs from BRELAND, Hannah Ellis + Eli Winders

BRELAND has released his cover of Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song." "Tis the Bre-son? It's almost the 25th of Bre-cember? HapBRE Holidays?? My version of The Christmas Song is out on all platforms, I hope y'all enjoy it," BRELAND shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hannah Ellis is set to drop her debut album, That Girl, on January 12. The announcement arrives alongside "Too Much and Not Enough," the latest preview of the forthcoming record. That Girl is available for preorder and presave now.

Up-and-comer Eli Winders' second release via Atlantic/Bad Realm Records, "Carolina Blue," has arrived. Of the song, Eli shares, "I've been in Nashville for six months now, and my life is totally different than it was a year ago when I was living in North Carolina working 7-5 pm in a feed mill. I've learned so much as a writer and been able to experiment with different sounds and production – there are so many songs I'm excited to share in 2024, and 'Carolina Blue' really starts to widen that range of music that everyone will get to hear soon!"

