Nashville notes: New merch from Old Dominion + Riley Green, Chris Janson's surprise holiday song

Old Dominion has rolled out brand new No Bad Vibes Tour merch items. This includes a tour crewneck, T-shirt and hats. You can grab yours now at shop.weareolddominion.com.



Riley Green has released new gameday-inspired products in his merch store. Whether you're looking for a fresh T-shirt, bomber jacket or koozie, he's got you covered. Check them out before they're gone.



Chris Janson has announced that he's releasing a new Christmas song, "Holiday Road," on Friday, October 27. "I've always loved Christmas Vacation, the movie. This song reminds me of that. Hope everyone loves it," Chris shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

