Nashville notes: New tracks from Kameron Marlowe, Payton Smith + Eli Winders

Kameron Marlowe has rolled out a romantic tune, "Quit You." Of the new heartfelt ode, Kameron says, "This is my follow up to [2019's] 'Giving You Up.' The first line, 'at 20 years old I kicked those cigarettes, the same year me and whiskey took a break' is the hook of 'Giving You Up,' but rewritten to modern day of how I got where I am today."



Up-and-comer Payton Smith's new song, "Wouldn't Put It Past Me," is out. Serving as the first of several upcoming releases, Payton teases, "Oh and there's more where that came from coming soon." While you wait, check out "Wouldn't Put It Past Me" wherever you listen to music.



Newcomer Eli Winders's "Two Wheel Drive Cowboy" has arrived. Of his new feel-good tune, Eli shares, "'Two Wheel Drive Cowboy' is a change of pace from the songs we've been putting out. It's really upbeat, fun, and a step in the direction I want to take my music sonically. It's one of my favorite songs I co-wrote in 2023 and I'm so excited to play it on the road this year.

