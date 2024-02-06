Nashville notes: More stars remember Toby Keith, Bryce Leatherwood + Anne Wilson's tours

By Jeremy Chua

The outpouring of tributes continues as more country singers remember the late Toby Keith. Among those reacting and sharing memories are Dustin Lynch, Jackson Dean, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Janson, Zach Bryan, Randy Houser, Tanya Tucker, Josh Turner and Megan Moroney. You can read them now on the artists' respective socials.

Rising country singer and The Voice season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood has announced his Neon Does Tour. The 11-city trek will kick off April 4 in Statesboro, Georgia, before wrapping in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9, at Bryce's website.

Country up-and-comer and Christian artist Anne Wilson is returning home to Lexington, Kentucky, for her REBEL album release party on April 21. It'll take place at 7 p.m. ET at the iconic Lexington Opera House. Tickets go on sale February 9 at Anne's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!