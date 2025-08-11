Nashville notes: Kathy Mattea's Opry induction + Tracy Lawrence's 20th turkey fry

By Stephen Hubbard
Known for hits like "18 Wheels and a Dozen Roses," "Where've You Been" and "Come from the Heart," Grammy winner Kathy Mattea will be inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 11. 
Tracy Lawrence's 20th Mission: Possible turkey fry and benefit concert will take place Nov. 25. The turkey fry itself starts in the early-morning hours at the Nashville Fairgrounds, with the show taking place that night at Luke Combs' Category 10 in downtown Nashville. This year's event aims to feed more than 32,000 people through the Nashville Rescue Mission.

You can check out Ashley Monroe's new video for "Moth" now, from her sixth studio album, Tennessee Lightning, which came out Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!