Nashville notes: Jon Langston's "Lose Her Forever" + Ella and Riley on 'Today'

By Jeremy Chua

Jon Langston will drop a new track, "Lose Her Forever," on Friday and it's available for presave now. While you wait for it, you can head to Jon's social platform X to hear a snippet.

Ella Langley and Riley Green were on Today Tuesday morning to perform their hit duet, "You Look Like You Love Me," and talk about their collaboration. In case you missed it, you can watch the performance now on today.com. "You Look Like You Love Me" is #8 and rising on the country charts.

Eric Church and Luke Combs' star-studded benefit show, Concert For Carolina, will stream live on Veeps Saturday at 4 p.m. CT. Tickets to the livestream are available now at veeps.com/concertforcarolina.

