Nashville notes: Jo Dee Messina's giveaway + Lauren Alaina on 'The Bachelorette'

By Jeremy Chua

Jo Dee Messina's new song, "Just To Be Loved," arrives Friday, July 7. Presave it now for a chance to win exclusive merch from Jo Dee. Watch her announcement on Instagram.

Lauren Alaina recently performed a new, as-yet-unreleased tune, "Just Wanna Know That You Love Me," on ABC's The Bachelorette. 

Ian Munsick's new EP, Me and a Fiddle, is out now. The project features acoustic renditions of five songs from his latest full-length album, White Buffalo.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

