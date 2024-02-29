Nashville notes: Jake Owen's new live project + Kenny Chesney's "Guilty Pleasure"

By Jeremy Chua

Jake Owen is dropping a new live project, Palm Trees & Palm Readers-Jake Owen: Live in Los Angeles (Set 1), March 8 and it's available for presave it now. While you wait, check out a preview clip of it on Jake's X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kenny Chesney's new track, "Guilty Pleasure," drops Friday. It's off his forthcoming album, BORN, arriving March 22.

"I Love This Life" hitmakers LOCASH have launched and signed to new record label Galaxy Label Group. "I haven't been this excited since moving to Nashville years ago! With the relationships we've built in the industry along the way, it's time we add a new chapter to the LOCASH book," says LOCASH's Chris Lucas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!