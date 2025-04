You can check out Ian Munsick's new video for "Horses Not Hearts" from his new album, Eagle Feather, on YouTube now.

Wynonna Judd's Concert from My Place will be released on Blu-ray May 30. Recorded at her home, it includes guest appearances by Brandi Carlile and Wy's husband, Cactus Moser.

Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake are set to perform their collab "Hard Fought Hallelujah" Thursday, April 24, on ABC'S Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.