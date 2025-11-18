Nashville Notes: Eric Church, Shaboozey and more

In case you missed it, Eric Church appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night to perform "Bleed on Paper" ahead of the release of a live version of the track on Friday. The track is from Church's upcoming concert film and live soundtrack, Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive. The movie will screen in IMAX theaters Feb. 11 and Feb. 14.

Shaboozey was named Country Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year at the 2025 ASCAP Nashville Songwriters Celebration, held Nov. 17. In addition, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" was named ASCAP Country Song of the Year. Meanwhile, Ashley Gorley was named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year for the 12th time, thanks to the hit songs he wrote over the past year, including Jelly Roll's "Liar" and "I Am Not Okay" and Tyler Hubbard's "Park."

LeAnn Rimes has announced a spring 2026 tour marking three decades since she released her breakthrough song and album, Blue. The tour, called 30 Years of Blue: The Voice, The Journey, The Truth, starts April 19 in Dallas and is mapped out through a May 17 date in Wilmington, North Carolina; more shows dates will be added. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time; a presale starts Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. local time. In a statement, LeAnn says, "Revisiting Blue and reflecting on the last 30 years of music has been the sweetest gift. These songs hold so many pieces of my life, and somehow they feel brand new again. And we're just getting started!" Visit LeAnnRimes.com for more information about the tour.

