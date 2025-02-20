Nashville Notes: Eli Young Band on Today + Kashus Culpepper's 'Talk'

By Jeremy Chua

Eli Young Band appeared on NBC's Today to perform their new song, "Nothing on the Wild," before it hits digital platforms Friday. If you missed their performance, you can watch it now at today.com.

Big Loud Records artist Kashus Culpepper will drop a new track, "Talk With Me," on Feb. 26. While you wait for it, check out a preview clip on Kashus' Instagram.

BRELAND has announced that his annual Breland & Friends concert is returning this year, and the star-studded lineup will be revealed on Friday. For more information, check out BRELAND's post on social platform X.

