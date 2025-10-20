Nashville notes: Craig Campbell's 2nd Grindstone Cowboy + Stapleton's SF stop

By Stephen Hubbard

Chris Stapleton will play San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium Feb. 7, 2026, with Sierra Ferrell. Tickets go on sale Friday. 

Craig Campbell will open a second location of his Grindstone Cowboy coffee shop Nov. 8 in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Grand opening festivities start at 7 a.m. CT and will culminate with a 7 p.m. CT concert by Craig. The first location opened in Eagleville, Tennessee, in 2022.

Newcomer Jenna Paulette adds Jake Worthington to a new duet version of "Chasin' Whiskey," a track that originally appeared on her 2024 Horseback album. 

