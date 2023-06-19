Nashville notes: Brad Paisley's new song + Roman Alexander's 'Downtime'

By Jeremy Chua

Brad Paisley is set to release his new track, "So Many Summers," on Friday, June 23. In case you missed it, watch Brad's announcement video on Instagram now.

Rising singer/songwriter Roman Alexander has released his new EP, Downtime. The seven-song set features the feel-good summery "One Tequila" and down-home country tune, "Fried Green Tomatoes." Of his EP, Roman shares, "Whether you're at a live show, a dive bar, your couch, or the beach – I hope everyone listening has the same sultry and smooth feelings I did when recording these."

Warner Music Nashville's Temecula Road has disbanded after Emma Salute decided to "step down" from the duo. Their latest releases include "By You" and "Heartbreak In Boots." Dawson Anderson will now step into the spotlight as a solo artist with new music "coming very soon." Watch the full video announcement on Dawson's Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

