Nashville Notes: The Band Perry reunites with a twist + Runaway June's 'He Ain't My Problem'

By Jeremy Chua

In case you missed it, Lainey Wilson and Shaboozey took over the NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show to perform a set of their hits. Lainey sang "Heart Like a Truck," "Hang Tight Honey," "4x4xU," "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" and "Save Me" with Jelly Roll, while Shaboozey performed "Last of My Kind," "Highway" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." You can watch Lainey and Shaboozey's full performances on YouTube.

Runaway June has dropped a new upbeat track, "He Ain't My Problem," produced by Sugarland's Kristian Bush and co-written by the trio's Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall and Stevie Woodward. "I thought I'd have a family that always stuck together, but sometimes stuff just happens," shares Jennifer. "We hope you can't relate, but if you're going through a divorce or a breakup or anything like that, this song is for you."

The Band Perry will reunite on Jan. 25 for a homecoming show to raise money for Hurricane Helene relief. Original sibling members Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry will return, while Kimberly's husband, Johnny Costello, replaces Neil Perry. "As we return for this show, we are pleased to announce the addition of our newest family member, Johnny Costello, on mando and guitar. We wish Neil the most success on his solo journey," The Band Perry announced on Instagram. Presale begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time at bandsintown.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!