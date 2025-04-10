The Nashville awards where the stars played song-of-the-year switcheroo

Jordan Davis was named artist-writer of the year at the 2025 AIMP Country Music Awards Tuesday in Music City.

"I moved to this town to chase a dream of writing songs for a living," he wrote on his socials. "Winning Artist - Writer of the Year at the @AIMPnashville Awards is an honor. Thank you."

Jordan performed Keith Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color" as part of the 10th anniversary awards from the Association for Independent Music Publishers.

The star-studded performances continued, with more artists doing previous song-of-the-year winners. HARDY tackled Little Big Town's "Girl Crush," Hailey Whitters did Midland's "Drinkin' Problem" and Carly Pearce interpreted Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow."

Jackson Dean took on Lee Brice's "One of Them Girls," while Lee performed Maren Morris' "The Bones." Ashley McBryde interpreted Chris Stapleton's "You Should Probably Leave," while Old Dominion did Morgan Wallen's "Sand in My Boots."

Married singer/songwriters Hannah Ellis and Nick Wayne paid tribute to Jordan's "Next Thing You Know."

Cody Johnson's "The Painter" took home this year's song of the year honor, while Zach Top was named rising artist writer of the year.

