Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Greensboro.

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Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'No Big Deal'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Anya (lead, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Backtrack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcus Reyes (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sofia Bennett (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Lily Mercer (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Tenant'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jayden (lead, male, 27-35)

--- Tia (supporting, female, 25-33)

--- Calisha (Cali) (lead, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Spotlight'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Rosemary (Rose) (lead, female, 30-37)

--- Stage Hand (background / extra, 18+)

--- Background Extra (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Le Croissant'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ryan (supporting, male, 25-40)

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Red Handed'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Reporter (day player, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $50

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Saved Message'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Danielle (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Ethan (lead, male, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $50

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Disputes'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples (lead, 18+)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Somershire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lucy (supporting, female, 28-35)

--- Monica (supporting, female, 55-65)

--- Ozzie (supporting, male, 65-70)

- Roles pay up to: $747

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Blood & Betrayal'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dustin (lead, male, 21-48)

--- Luca (lead, male, 21-38)

- Roles pay up to: $3,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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DemonCode

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- MAX (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- SAUL (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- VICTOR (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Reality, Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged (lead, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $16,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Boyfriends'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ed (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Dante (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Cindy (supporting, female, 40-60)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.