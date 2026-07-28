Movies and TV shows casting this week in San Antonio

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Pittsburgh using listings from Casting Networks.

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

The Big Leap - Youtube Docu-series

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

-- Real People (18-40) W/ Stories of Faith ($1000 Buyout Guaranteed, No Agency Fee-see details)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the documentary here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Help My Neighbor - Tacky Homes Needed

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Neighbor Nominating Tacky or Problematic House (1500 )

-- Neighbor of Tacky House on the Block (1500 )

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

"Partners" Rom-com Film Scene Demo 2026

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Drew (pay not available)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Young Albanian Man (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

French Middle Aged Men in Usa

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- French Speaking, Middle Aged Man (SAG Scale)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here