Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Little More, A Little Less'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 20-27)

--- Aiden (supporting, male, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Emile (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Billie (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Bunderkin:' An Animated Mystery/Adventure Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Keekee "Know-It-All" (voiceover, female, 12-100)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Static'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Martin (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Erin (lead, female, 18-40)

--- Sarah (supporting, female, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Change Grief: Navigating Loss & Transformation'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Narrator, Voice Over (voiceover, female, 25-50)

--- Colorist (crew)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Division'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Charles Lassiter (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Kim Ryan (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.