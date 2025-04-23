Movies and TV shows casting in Killeen

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Killeen, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'One Note'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teacher (background extra, female, 30-50)

--- Amara Davis (lead, female, 7-10)

--- Mrs. Davis (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Killeen, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'AI-Themed Horror Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Brad (lead, male, 28-38)

--- Michelle (lead, female, 28-38)

--- Michael (supporting, male, 6-12)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Waco, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

